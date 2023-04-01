Fan asks Gauahar Khan if ‘pregnant women can manage fasting for long hours during roza’

Soon-to-be parents Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar have been sharing posts about their Ramazan traditions. The couple recently shared a funny video about how at times the ‘last two minutes of Roza feels like the longest’. While many found the video interesting, a curious fan asked a question to the mom-to-be. Gauahar is pregnant with her first child with husband Zaid Darbar. Sharing a hilarious video from their fasting day, Gauahar Khan wrote, “As kids we all felt this way as innocent Rozedaars ! Alhamdulillah. Drop a if u too relate to this.” Reacting to the clip, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Cute you guys! Curious question : can pregnant women manage fasting for long hours like in a roza? Are there any different rules for pregnant women durim Ramzan. Again, a genuinely curious question, no shaming or trolling or negativity.”

Replying to him, Gauahar Khan wrote, “Yea pregnant ladies , sick person, n travelling humans are exempted from observing Roza ! U can feed the needy Rozedaars instead ! Subhan Allah.”

Gauahar Khan had earlier disclosed her Ramzan plans to her fans and followers. Answering a question related to Ramzan on her social media handle, she wrote earlier, “No, I don’t think I’ll be able to fast. But I’ll keep my ibadat on. I’ll feed the needy in place of each roza as directed. Please keep me and my family in your prayers, as shall I!”

Gauahar shared the news of her pregnancy with an adorable animated video in December last year. The fun video read, “One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey.”