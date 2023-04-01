NUTECH Dominates National Idea Bank Competition with Four Award-Winning Innovative Ideas

National University of Technology (NUTECH) emerged as the big winner and the only university in Pakistan at the National Idea Bank (NIB) competition, with four award-winning ideas that impressed judges and industry experts alike. The NIB is the brainchild of President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, to recognize and support innovative ideas and promote entrepreneurship culture in Pakistan. The final national-level award ceremony was held at The Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET), Karachi, with Dr. Arif Alvi gracing the occasion as the chief guest. NUTECH won the NIB National Level Competition in Manufacturing Sector securing both Winner and Runner-Up positions. Similarly, in Automotive Sector, NUTECH innovators and young entrepreneurs had the honour to secure both 1st and 2nd Runner-Up positions. Rector Lt Gen Moazzam Ejaz congratulated all participants in the competition and highly appreciated the award winners who brought further laurels to University’s efforts to become best education institute for the country.