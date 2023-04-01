Onnuri unmanned Aerial Vehicle, PMAS-AAUR sign MoU to revolutionize Pakistan’s agriculture sector

An MoU has been signed between Onnuri unmanned Aerial Vehicle Company South Korea and PMAS-Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi to establish the training center for the usage of drone technology in precision agriculture and related fields. Asserting it a milestone for the country to popularize drone technology in Agriculture and related fields Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman said that this center will not only provide trained manpower for unmanned aerial vehicles locally but also create Job opportunities for Pakistani youth internationally. He said that it is a need of the hour to strengthen industry-academia ties to promote modern agricultural technology to resolve the issues faced by the farmers. Precision Agriculture is a key to increase per acre production, eliminate poverty and ensure food security, he said. The Vice Chancellor said that PMAS-AAUR has established a Smart IoT Farm with an aim to promote digital and precision agriculture in the country which will enable Pakistan to not only become self-sufficient in agricultural production but also realize the dream of exporting agricultural products.