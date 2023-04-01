Nation stands by chief justice, says Rashid

Awami Muslim League chief and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said the Constitution will emerge victorious against doctrine of necessity. The former minister posted on Friday tweets regarding hearing of the PTI plea against postponement of elections. “The bench of the Supreme Court will sit again today and will give a decision according to the oath to the Constitution. The nation had never imagined what is happening in the Supreme Court. The nation is standing by the chief justice,” he tweeted. He wrote in another tweet that “the government is going to form a Patriot Group of 35 parliamentarians. After political suicide, they are now moving towards collective suicide. It is not politics, they are going to sacrifice the state.” Mr Ahmed expressed the apprehension that “the government would not hold elections even on Oct 8. The country is nearing default; the government is running away from elections and is also devoid of the ability to run the country.” He said that it’s not 1997, emergency could not be imposed, and they have to conduct elections. Not Justice Munir but Justice Cornelius would be remembered. Now Ishaq Dar had admitted that there was delay in the deal with the IMF and the issuance of sukuk bonds had also been stopped, he said. They welcomed suo motu when the ruling of Qasim Suri was annulled at 12 o’clock at night, but rejected the suo motu when issue of elections in 90 days was taken up.