Punjab cabinet okays commission to investigate murder attacks allegations by PTI chief

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over 12th Provincial Cabinet Meeting at CM Office today.The Cabinet has made a big decision by including more families in the Prime Minister Pakistan and Punjab government’s free flour scheme.According to the decision of Punjab Cabinet registered families will also be given free flour in the NADRA.The Punjab Cabinet granted approval to include registered families in the free flour scheme in the NADRA while registered one crore 58 lac families are already being provided free flour in the Benazir Income Support Programme.Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed the Provincial Ministers and Secretaries to continue visiting free flour distribution centres.

Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the efforts of Provincial Ministers and Secretaries to ensure provision of free flour are praiseworthy.Mohsin Naqvi urged them to continue visiting free flour distribution centres with the same diligence and spirit adding that making such visits has brought a significant improvement in the arrangements being made for the citizens in the flour distribution centres.The Punjab Cabinet granted approval to purchase 3 lac metric tonnes additional wheat from PASSCO.The Punjab Cabinet granted approval to constitute a commission to investigate murder attacks allegations alleged on behalf of Imran Khan.Approval was granted during the meeting to make amendment in the Sugar Factories Control Act 1950.The Punjab Cabinet granted approval to appoint Transaction Adviser with regard to handing over electricity distribution companies to the concerned province.Approval was granted to denotify appointments being made on political grounds in the Livestock & Dairy Development department.Approval was granted during the meeting to denotify political appointments in the Board of Directors of Punjab Social Security Health Management Company.Approval was granted during the meeting to make amendments in the Punjab Medium Term Financial Framework(Budget Strategy) Rules 2023 and Punjab Indesirable Cooperative Society Act 1993.The Cabinet decided to grant the right to appeal to the other Authority besides the Secretary against conviction on grabbing property of the Board.Approval was granted to change Ehsaas Ration Riyayat Programme into Free Flour Distribution Programme.Funds have been endorsed afresh to complete development schemes in the Schools Education department in the districts of Sheikhupura,Tob Tek Singh and Chiniot.Approval was granted about audit reports of the accounts of Punjab government for the financial year 2017-2018,2018-2019-2019-2020,2020-2021.Endorsement was made to the decisions of earlier meetings of Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance & Development.Provincial Ministers, Advisers, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Federal Communications Minister Asad Mahmood met with caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office to discuss road construction and repair projects across Punjab. Both agreed to complete these projects on time to benefit the people. Additionally, they decided to grant limited powers of a price control magistrate to NHA staff to prevent overcharging of food items on highways and establish measures for axle-load control on highways and motorways. The proposal for a coordinated operation to remove encroachments on both sides of GT Road was also discussed, along with plans to expedite the process of issuing fitness certification for vehicles.

The CM expressed his plans to launch a joint project with the federal government to link Bahawalpur with the motorway and accelerate the project relating to Imamia Colony Lahore. The NHA has also been approached for the repair and maintenance of the GT stretch of Lahore-Gujranwala. Additionally, the Punjab government will cooperate with the construction of the Muzaffargarh-Mianwali MM Road and work towards resolving public problems through the construction and repair of roads across Punjab.

The meeting was attended by various officials, including the federal secretary communications, chief secretary, ACS (Home), chairman P&D, and secretaries. Asad Mahmood praised the efforts of the Punjab government in addressing the people’s issues.

A meeting was convened at the Chief Minister’s Office, chaired by the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to assess the progress of the Bibi Pak Daman shrine expansion project. It was reported that the grey structure of the project has been completed.

The CM urged swift completion of the project, emphasizing that it should be a state-of-the-art facility that will enhance the experience for the devotees. Furthermore, he directed the development of cutting-edge designs for the shrines of Baba Bullay Shah in Kasur and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in Faisalabad.

Prominent attendees at the meeting included Provincial Minister Auqaf Azfar Ali Nasir, Minister C&W Bilal Afzal, chief secretary, secretaries of Auqaf and C&W departments, project consultant Nayar Ali Dada, architect Haider Ibrahim, and others.