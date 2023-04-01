Investigation Wing Punjab submits 40 serious crime cases challans in courts

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the investigation of murder, dacoity, robbery, rape and kidnapping for ransom cases should be brought to a logical conclusion as soon as possible with the effective use of modern forensic science along with traditional skills. No effort should be spared in getting habitual professional criminals sentenced by the courts. IG Punjab said that the Investigation Monitoring Units should ensure digital monitoring of the investigation of serious crime cases while the investigation officers should complete the trial at the earliest in close contact with the prosecution department so that the accused are punished and the victims are given justice. On the orders of IG Punjab, the monitoring teams of Investigation Wing Punjab have submitted challans to the courts after completing the investigation of 40 serious crime cases. These cases include dacoity murder, kidnapping for ransom, gang rape, rape of children and women, blind murder and other serious cases.

According to the details, after arresting the suspects involved in the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Bahawalngar and throwing acid on the girl in Vehari, four dacoits who killed the security supervisor during a dacoity in DG Khan have been arrested and challans have been submitted to the court. Likewise, In different districts, challans of 8 cases of blind murder, 5 cases of dacoity cum rape and 4 cases of double murder, 11 cases of abuse, gang rape and 7 cases of acid attack on women, and 1 case of kidnapping while 4 cases of robbery and dacoity have been submitted in the court. The police arrested 97 dangerous criminals in these cases while gold ornaments of high value, stolen goods, vehicles and illegal weapons have been recovered. IG Punjab has directed the supervisory officers of Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi to work in the same spirit. IG Punjab said that the actual punishment of anti-social elements and the accused by the courts is the real key to crime control, so the Additional IG Investigation should ensure the monitoring of investigation of most hienous cases in the investigation headquarters and complete the investigation stages as soon as possible.