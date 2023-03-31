Shahrukh Khan gifts himself Rolls-Royce Cullinan

After the success of Pathaan, it could be seen as the videos are roaming the internet that Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly gifted himself a luxurious car Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has become the highest grossing film of his career and has earned over INR1000 crore worldwide. Pathaan was SRK’s first big release since 2018’s Zero. The actor had taken a break after a few of his films did not work as expected. Fans are pretty excited to see SRK splurge on the beautiful car and they showered a lot of love in this post’s comments section. One fan wrote, “Pathaan should throw a party at his home now,” and another wrote, “Great to see new RR in King’s garage after long time.” “Finally something worth his stature he deserves a phantom though,” read another comment.