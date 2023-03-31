Polls in 90 days, not bench, is the real issue

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday maintained that it didn’t matter whether a five-member SC bench heard the case or a full bench did. “All we want to know is if elections will be held within the 90 days’ constitutional provision,” he posted on his twitter handle. He recalled that before the provincial assemblies of KP and Punjab were dissolved, he had consulted top constitutional lawyers, “all of whom were absolutely clear that the 90-day Constitutional provision on the holding of elections was inviolable”.

Now, the imported government of crooks, their handlers and a compromised ECP are making a complete mockery of the Constitution. By cherry-picking which Articles of the Constitution they will abide by, they are threatening the very foundation of Pakistan, which is the Constitution and Rule of Law,” he continued. “So petrified are they of elections and so desperate to whitewash their convicted leaders that they are prepared to destroy the Constitution and any semblance of Rule of Law,” the former prime minister added. The statement comes as Supreme Court’s (SC) five-member bench hearing the case regarding delay in the elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) stood dissolved after Justice Aminuddin Khan recused from it on Thursday. “After Wednesday’s judgement, I recuse myself from hearing the case,” Justice Khan said. as he referred to a judgement, authored by himself and Justice Isa, issued a day earlier which noted that the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) did not have the power to make special benches or decide its members, and said that all hearings based on suo motu notices and cases of constitutional significance – under Article 184(3) – should be postponed until they are legislated upon.