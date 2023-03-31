Former PTI lawmakers summoned by anti-corruption department

The Anti-Corruption Department of Punjab on Thursday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) former Member National Assembly (MNA) Javed Iqbal Warraich and former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Amir Nawaz Chandia to appear before them on Friday. According to anti-corruption department, Javed Iqbal Warraich is alleged to have been involved in the illegal approval of housing schemes which resulted in the government losing millions of rupees. Additionally, it is alleged that he used the municipal and tehsil council machinery of Rahim Yar Khan in the development of private schemes and after the use of machinery, the repairs were made from the government’s treasury. On the other hand, Amir Nawaz Chandia is accused of illegally grabbing government land through front men to build a farm house. He is also accused of grabbing an unnamed land. Moreover, it is alleged that he received bribes for the appointments of grade 4 employees in Kot Samaba and Tarinda Saway. Furthermore, he is also alleged to have received money (bribery) from developmental schemes of the constituency.