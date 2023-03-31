Karachi administrator says treatment of ailing elephant continues

Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rahman Thursday said the team of Punjab University of Animal Sciences visited Karachi Zoo on March 29 and collected the blood and fecal samples of an elephant “Noor Jahan” and sent them for further analysis. He said this while presiding over a meeting on the progress of the treatment of Noor Jahan in his office, said a statement. The team of experts was in constant contact with Four Paws, an international organization. The doctors of Four Paws have directed them to continue the prescribed medicines for the elephant through a video link until their arrival in Karachi.

According to the instructions of the University of Animal Sciences and the experts of Four Paws, there will be rapid progress in the treatment of the elephant. The zoo management and local experts will also help in treatment and relocation of the elephant. Director of Zoo Khalid Hashmi and other officers were also present on this occasion. Dr Syed Saifur Rahman said that full attention should be given to the treatment and care of Noor Jahan and in this regard the advice of medical experts should be fully implemented. The work should be expedited in relation to the transfer of the elephant to another place. A detailed briefing was given to the Administrator Karachi on the previous health history of elephants kept in Karachi Zoo and Safari Park.

According to this, a team of Four Paws experts visited Karachi in November 2021 to examine the health of the four female elephants brought to Karachi from Tanzania in 2009. After the inspection, Four Paws team revealed that both the elephants of the zoo have severe cavity in their tusk and decided to carry out the surgery on their next visit. In August 2022, the Four Paws was again in Karachi for the planned tusk cavity procedure of MadhuBala and Noor Jahan.

In Noor Jahan, the problem began in mid-November 2022 when the doctors said there was swelling in her left tusk and unsteady gait. The problem was covered by administrating the analgesic. But, again in the first week of January, the same swelling appeared. In the last week of January we noticed, although the swelling has reduced to some extent yet there are visible signs of awful pain with the result that she has developed a bend in the lumbosacral region of the spine and while standing, she has a hunching in its back. After reviewing the condition of Noor Jahan, Dr Amir Khalil of Four Paws was of the view that the condition may be any of these: Joint Laceration, nerve blocking or infection of the joint. He also proposed carrying out an x-ray for the hind femur, as it will be helpful to diagnose whether the problem was in the joint or in the muscles. The latest alarming current situation arose on March 11, 2023, when we noticed acute swelling in the genital region. Although, Noor Jahan was taking her full diet, passing urine and faecal output was also okay.