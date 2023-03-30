Sara Ali Khan considers herself ordinary despite royal affiliation

Actress Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan, considers herself an ordinary girl from Mumbai, despite being a member of the royal family.

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh and the granddaughter of former actress Sharmila Tagore and the last Nawab of the Pataudi dynasty, Mansoor Ali Khan. Her great-grandfather was the last ruler of the princely state of Pataudi during the British rule.

Sara Ali Khan recently opened up about growing up like a normal kid in Mumbai and living a simple life despite being a royal family.

In an interview, Sara said I find it funny when people see me as a member of the royal family. I don’t see myself as a member of the royal family.

She said that I have spent most of my life with my mother in Juhu, Mumbai. I go to Bandra to meet my father Saif Ali Khan and spend holidays in Himachal Pradesh, Kedarnath and Jammu and Kashmir. Don’t know what royalty means.

It should be noted that Sara’s father Saif and mother Amrita Singh got divorced in 2004 after which Sara and her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan were brought up by Amrita.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is also likely to make his Bollywood debut later this year.