Thursday, March 30, 2023


Kareena supports Urfi’s fashion statement

News Desk

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor has praised the fashion of Urfi Javed, who is in the news for her controversial fashion. In a recent interview, Kareena talking about Urfi Javed said fashion is actually the name of expression and freedom of expression. I think Urfi looks good in the way she does fashion with confidence.

“The fact is she does exactly what she wants and that’s fashion. Do what you feel comfortable doing. I like Urfi’s confidence and I’m a confident girl too and I like self-confidence” she said. Kareena said I also like the confidence with which Urfi walks. During the interview, the host asked Kareena if she would dare to dress like Urfi. In response, the actress said I can look amazing in all kinds of clothes, but I am not as bold as Urfi.

