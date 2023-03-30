Kareena supports Urfi’s fashion statement

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor has praised the fashion of Urfi Javed, who is in the news for her controversial fashion. In a recent interview, Kareena talking about Urfi Javed said fashion is actually the name of expression and freedom of expression. I think Urfi looks good in the way she does fashion with confidence.

“The fact is she does exactly what she wants and that’s fashion. Do what you feel comfortable doing. I like Urfi’s confidence and I’m a confident girl too and I like self-confidence” she said. Kareena said I also like the confidence with which Urfi walks. During the interview, the host asked Kareena if she would dare to dress like Urfi. In response, the actress said I can look amazing in all kinds of clothes, but I am not as bold as Urfi.