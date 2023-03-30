Sanam Saeed gets all the praise as ‘Barzakh’ holds world premiere

Staring one of the most acclaimed names in the industry Sanam Saeed, the web series ‘Barzakh’ just got its spot for world premier which left everyone in awe.

Known as one of the finest actresses in the Pakistani showbiz industry, Sanam Saeed recently shared a glimpse of the world premiere of her web series, which is an enormous achievement regarding her journey from television screens to the silver screen and now shining at the global level.

Taking it to social media, Saeed shared her stunning appearance over her Instagram account while feeling honored to represent South Asian talent in such a big global event being held in France.

“World Premiere of the first two episodes of our series Barzakh. It was such a privilege to be representing South Asia here at this incredible Series Mania festival”, captioned the actor.

Right after the ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ actress shared the BTS of the event along with her ravishing look from the premiere captioning, “It always seems impossible until it’s done”, various celebrities along with fans started praising the artist.

While Cybil Chaudhary admired Sanam Saeed stating her premiere look as stunning, other celebs including Sajal Ali, Zara Tareen and Sarwat Gilani also complimented the actress by sharing heart & fire emojis. Produced by Shailja Kejriwal and Waqas Hassan, this web series will be competing for the audience and student jury awards along with the best series, best director, best actress and best actor during the festival.