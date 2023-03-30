Timing of CJP powers bill ‘not appropriate’

President Arif Alvi on Wednesday cast aspersions over the “timing” of the legislation aimed at curbing the Chief Justice of Pakistan’s (CJP) powers, noting that – given the current circumstances – it could have either been presented earlier or later. “It’s premature to say what I will decide as I have not seen the bill. This is a time of crisis, and I wish to play a positive role,” the president said during an interview with a private TV channel. In the interview, the president mentioned that whenever he gives an opinion, it is termed that it is not his, but of the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). “Sometimes in anger and pressure, people tend to say things that shouldn’t,” the president said.He added that when institutions are pressurised, then the “cracks” appear. “These cracks of trouble are visible in all institutions today. There is space to compromise in every situation.” The president also said that when democratic powers are at war, then the constitution comes in danger.The president added that he has expressed concerns – with the nation and ex-PM Khan – over the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) move to delay the polls in Punjab till October 8.The president had given the date of April 30 after orders from the Supreme Court. However, on March 22, postponed the upcoming elections citing security reasons as the major cause behind the change of plan.Following this, KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali also penned a letter to the ECP and asked that the polls in his province be staged on the same date as Punjab.