Ready to provide undertaking for talks with political parties: Umer

In his bid to ensure political stability in the country, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is ready to provide an undertaking for negotiations with political parties and move ahead, the party’s Secretary General Asad Umar said.

“Imran Khan wants to give an undertaking. There should also be an undertaking from the government,” the PTI leader said while speaking to a private TV channel in Islamabad on Wednesday. A day earlier, Khan – going against his traditional stance against sitting with political parties in the incumbent government – said he was ready to partake in all kinds of all-parties conferences (APC) for “upholding the Constitution”.

However, the PTI chief also termed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) “a group of thieves” and not a political alliance. Umar, while commenting on the Supreme Court’s ruling on PTI’s plea against the Election Commission of Pakistan for postponing polls in Punjab, said that Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has spoken about the importance of all political parties agreeing on a plan of action. “The chief justice is talking about a free environment. It is his positive view to unite everyone,” he said. The former finance minister maintained that there should be such things on the court’s record on the basis of which the election is held.