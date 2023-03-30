UK warned to fix ‘lost decade’ of climate readiness

After a “lost decade” of minimal planning, Britain must do a lot more towards mitigating the worst effects of climate change, a panel of government advisors said Wednesday.

Record-breaking heat and wildfires last year, and recurrent flooding, are a portent of worse to come even if the UK meets its goal of “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050, the experts said in a 340-page report. The two-yearly report by the adaptation committee was focussed on England but drew UK-wide conclusions, as the Conservative government prepares to outline new steps to guarantee “energy security”. Amid rocketing prices caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine, it will update plans for more renewable power and energy conservation with a view to the 2050 target.

Senior opposition Labour lawmaker Ed Miliband said the government needed to stop criticising sweeping new legislation introduced by US President Joe Biden, offering green subsidies, “and start matching its ambition”.