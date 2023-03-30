Punjab Police promotes 2,000 officers based on merit, seniority

Due to the special efforts of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the process of promotion of about 2000 officers and personnel in the Punjab Police has been completed according to their merit and seniority. In the promotion board sessions chaired by IG Punjab, 41 DSPs were promoted to SP, 85 inspectors were promoted to DSP and 270 sub-inspectors were promoted to the posts of inspectors and senior traffic wardens. Similarly, The process of more than 1500 promotions on the posts of constables to head constables, head constables to ASIs, ASIs to sub-inspectors in the ranges and districts has also been almost completed and the notifications of promotions in this regard are also being issued in a phased manner. IG Punjab met 41 DSPs who were promoted to the post of SP at the Central Police Office and pinned them new ranks along with Additional IGs, DIGs and other senior officers.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has congratulated all the promoted officers and officials and directed them to perform their duties more diligently than before. IG Punjab while addressing the SPs said that as the department has ensured the solution of your problems, convert this honor into the spirit of service to the people and provide them immediate and all possible relief while solving the problems faced by them. Dr. Usman Anwar said that I hope that you will convey the progress and justice received from the department to the people and ensure all possible justice to the oppressed while stopping the hands of the oppressors. IG Punjab said that all the promotions and welfare measures of the force have only one goal that the force should engage in the service and protection of the citizens with new determination and courage and leave no stone unturned in the protection and service of the citizens of Pakistan along with the security of Pakistan. Dr. Usman Anwar said that departmental promotion according to merit and seniority is the basic right of every officer and official in which no delay or hindrance shall be tolerated. IG Punjab said that after the permission of the Election Commission, the vacant posts in the police force are being filled through departmental promotions. IGP added that in second phase, process of promotion of officers and officials is also going on according to merit and seniority. The preparation for the next promotion board from inspector to DSP is complete and this board will also be held as soon as possible.

Additionally, the notification of the officers who have been promoted to the posts of DSP from Inspectors will be issued soon. According to which, 85 inspectors who were promoted include Khalid Mahmood, Syed Abrar Haider Naqvi, Waseem Afzal, Ghulam Mujtaba, Muhammad Azam, Shabbir Ahmed and Umar Farooq, Shahzad Gul, Mukhtar Ahmed, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Irshad, Abdul Rauf, Sajjad Hussain, Amjad Hussain , Sarfraz Hussain, Mohammad Nasrullah Khan, Qalb-e-Sajjad, Shahzad Faiz, Sajjad Rashid, Rizwan Khalid, Riaz Ahmed, Muhammad Tariq Javed, Rafaqaat Ali, Zubair Akhtar, Riffat Mahmood, Jamil Qaiser, Abdul Ghaffar, Ijaz Ahmed, Mohammad Naeem, Tahir Mushtaq, Muhammad Usman, Aamir Hussain, Zafar Iqbal, Babar Nawaz, Javed Iqbal, Muhammad Munir Ahmed, Muhammad Khalid Aleem, Shahida Yasmin, Tahir Abbas, Mustafa Kamal Ehsaan, Kashif Riaz, Khalid Mahmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Naeem Akhtar, Shakeel Ahmed, Arshad Mahmood. , Iftikhar Ahmed, Zulfiqar Ali, Gul Khattab, Zulfiqar Ahmed, Muhammad Akramullah, Muhammad Azim, Raza Hussain, Asif Rahim, Nasir Abbas, Ghazanfar Ali, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Amir Waheed, Saeed Ahmed, Muhammad Yasin, Muhammad Naveed Zaman, Muhammad Idris, Kishwar Sultana, Muhammad Afzaal, Muhammad Nauman, Muhammad Sarwar Awan, Tariq Maqsood, Muhammad Javed, Irfan Akbar Butt, Maqsood Ali, Nazia Baqir, Nabila Basheer, Khalid Bilal, Arshad Iqbal Goraya, Zafar Iqbal, Sher Muhammad, Aamir Shaheen, Shahid Mehmood, Imran Ahmed, Muhammad Afzaal, Muhammad Ilyas Baig, Matloob Ahmed, Muhammad Arshad Mahmood and Shahid Ali.