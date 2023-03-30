Gold price in Pakistan today – 30 March 2023

Gold rates in Pakistan today – 30 March 2023, in Pakistan, a tola of 24-karat gold costs Rs 207,700 as of this Thursday. 10 grams of 24-karat gold cost Rs178,070 in total.

Similarly, a tola of 22-karat gold cost Rs 190,880 while 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 163,624.

Note: Since the price of gold fluctuates on the international market, it is never fixed in Pakistan. The prices listed below were provided by Sarafa Markets and local gold markets in various cities.

Gold rates in Pakistan today – 30 March 2023