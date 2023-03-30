Daily Times

Gold price in Pakistan today – 30 March 2023

Gold rates in Pakistan today – 30 March 2023, in Pakistan, a tola of 24-karat gold costs Rs 207,700 as of this Thursday. 10 grams of 24-karat gold cost Rs178,070 in total.

Similarly, a tola of 22-karat gold cost Rs 190,880 while 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 163,624.

Note: Since the price of gold fluctuates on the international market, it is never fixed in Pakistan. The prices listed below were provided by Sarafa Markets and local gold markets in various cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Karachi PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Islamabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Peshawar PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Quetta PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Sialkot PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Attock PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Gujranwala PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Jehlum PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Multan PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Bahawalpur PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Gujrat PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Nawabshah PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Chakwal PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Hyderabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Nowshehra PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Sargodha PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Faisalabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470

