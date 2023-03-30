Gold price in Pakistan today – 30 March 2023

Gold rates in Pakistan today – 30 March 2023, in Pakistan, a tola of 24-karat gold costs Rs 207,700 as of this Thursday. 10 grams of 24-karat gold cost Rs178,070 in total. Similarly, a tola of 22-karat gold cost Rs 190,880 while 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 163,624. Note: Since the price of gold fluctuates on the international market, it is never fixed in Pakistan. The prices listed below were provided by Sarafa Markets and local gold markets in various cities. Gold rates in Pakistan today – 30 March 2023 City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Karachi PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Islamabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Peshawar PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Quetta PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Sialkot PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Attock PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Gujranwala PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Jehlum PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Multan PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Bahawalpur PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Gujrat PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Nawabshah PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Chakwal PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Hyderabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Nowshehra PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Sargodha PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Faisalabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470