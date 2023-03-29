Woman judge threatening case: Arrest warrants issued for Imran Khan

On Wednesday, a local court in Islamabad issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the ousted premier and Imran Khan in connection with his controversial remarks about a female judge.

According to local media reports, non-existing arrest warrants were also issued against the PTI chief, who has been charged in nearly a hundred cases since being removed from power in a no-confidence vote last year.

Civil judge Malik Amman pronounced the verdict reserved earlier. He ordered issuing the non-bailable arrest warrant of Imran Khan.

The judge also disposed of Imran Khan’s plea seeking exemption from appearance in the court today.

The judge further directed that Imran Khan should be produced in the court on April 18.