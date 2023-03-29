Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reached out for settlement, divorce will happen: Aaliya Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui has confirmed that the actor has reached out for settlement, but added that she will fight for the custody of their kids as they do not want to live with him.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya have had ugly public fights for a long time now. Earlier this week, Nawazuddin filed a defamation case against brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya. The actor has demanded ?100 crore and an apology letter.

Confirming that that she is yet to respond to Nawazuddin after he reached out for a settlement, Aaliya told ETimes, “Divorce will happen, that’s for sure and I will also be fighting for the custody of both my kids. Nawaz has also filed for custody but I will not let that happen. Both my kids want to stay with me and don’t want to live with him.”

She also revealed that she is currently staying in a rented apartment which she has been asked to vacate soon. “I had to vacate by March 30, but I requested for a one month extension as I am unable to find another accommodation. Societies are refusing to give me property on rent because of this dispute.”

Earlier this year, in January, Aaliya also claimed she was being harassed at the actor’s Mumbai home. Nawazuddin’s mother also filed a complaint against Aaliya over a property dispute. In March, Aaliya claimed she was thrown out of the Mumbai house late at night, alongwith their kids Shora and Yaani.

Aaliya has previously alleged that Nawazuddin is a cruel and irresponsible father, claiming that he had sent away their minor daughter alone with his “male manager” who hugged her “multiple times in an inappropriate manner”.

Nawazuddin was seen in Ahmed Khan’s action film Heropanti 2 last year. The film featured Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin played the role of an antagonist. He has several films in the pipeline.

These include Kangana Raanaut’s production Tiku Weds Sheru, Bole Chudiyan and Jogira Sara Ra Ra. Bole Chudiyan, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, is directed by his brother Shamasuddin.