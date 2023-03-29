Blake Shelton reveals why he’s leaving ‘The Voice’ after 23 seasons

Blake Shelton is ready to say goodbye to The Voice-but not before one last hurrah. The country star will be hanging up his hat as a coach on the NBC singing competition after the show’s upcoming 23rd season and he’s sharing new insight into his decision to walk away from the series after 12 years. “I think I was close to calling it a day right when COVID hit,” Blake told the TODAY show in a Feb. 27 interview. “And then, because of COVID, I didn’t want to walk away from the show and leave everybody in a bind. I mean, this show changed my life. I’ll stay here until the world kind of gets back to normal again.”

However, the 46-year-old, who will coach alongside Kelly Clarkson and newcomers Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper next season, joked that there is one thing that could get him to stay for a 24th season.

“I’d like for Kelly to not be on the show anymore,” he said of his fellow season 23 coach. “I just think there’s too much Kelly Clarkson on television, in general.”

Teasing aside, the singer admitted the show has had a profound impact on his life-and not just because he’s the most winning coach in The Voice history with nine titles.

“I met my wife on this show,” Blake, who wed former coach Gwen Stefani in 2021, noted. “It’s changed my life in every way it possibly can.”

“When I came on as a coach on this show, I mean, everything in my life was turned upside down,” he continued. “And in a good way, you know? This has been incredible, but it’s time, you know. It’s time for what’s next. A little bit of nothing would be nice.” Blake-the only coach to appear on every season since the show premiered in 2011-announced season 23 would be his last in October. “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best,” he shared on Instagram. “It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

“I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers-the ‘voices,’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach,” he continued. “It’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams. It would not happen without you!”