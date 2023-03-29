‘Ip Man: The Awakening’ — martial-arts action offers quickstep fight rhythms

A mainland Chinese attempt to cash in on Donnie Yen’s superior Hong Kong series about Bruce Lee’s eponymous sifu, this film’s quickstep fighting rhythms are bogged down by a laughable lack of effort on the narrative front. Budding martial arts master Ip Man, played here by former child star and Jet Li acolyte Miu Tse, arouses the ire of the arrogant British colonialist Mr Stark after interrupting his human trafficking ring. That’s your lot story-wise; slogging through 76 minutes feels like being forced to do one-finger press-ups for the same length of time. This is the kind of plot staple – plucky martial arts school takes on foreign bullyboys – that animated many a Shaw Brothers or Golden Harvest production back in the day. Ip’s wing chun must ultimately trump the bartitsu of Mr Stark and his minions; the latter sounds made up, but was actually a genuine 19th-century British martial art. It’s a sign of the times that Britons are now viable bad guys for Chinese and Indian cinema, as in RRR, and why shouldn’t we be fair game? But there’s something insidious about the demonisation of foreign devils here in the context of China’s recent crackdown in Hong Kong.