South Korean 58-year-old wheelchair player suspended for doping

SEOUL: A 58-year-old South Korean wheelchair tennis player has been banned for 12 months after he was found to have violated doping rules, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Monday. A sample taken from Kim Kyu-Seung in November 2021 was found to contain a prohibited substance and Kim “promptly admitted the charge,” according to the ITF. Kim initially accepted a voluntary provisional suspension beginning on Nov. 4 but was found to have violated the terms of that arrangement by training with his national team and participating in a match the same month. The Korea Tennis Association and the World Anti-Doping Agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The ITF, which is responsible for the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme, said Kim’s suspension began on March 24.