NUTECH students secure first positions in Microsoft Imagine Cup 2023

NUTECH students Junaid Hasan and Syeda Manahil Javed of the CS department batch 2019 secured first positions in Regional and National Finals in Microsoft Imagine Cup 2023 in partnership with HEC and have now moved for World Championship. Their product Journovolt aims to introduce an automated news reporting channel which reports authentic, genuine, bias-free news while simultaneously reducing the expenses and costs that are required to run a usual news broadcasting channel. Over the past 19 years, more than two million competitors have signed up for Microsoft’s global student technology competition to build something that matters to them, make a difference in their communities, and innovate for impact. Rector NUTECH Lt Gen (R) Moazzam Ejaz appreciated the efforts of all students and congratulated the winning team for achieving a milestone for NUTECH.