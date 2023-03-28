This Fruit seller giving fruits for Rs10 per kg this Ramadan

The Mustafa Hanif Trust has agreed to take on the challenge of offering fruit to people in Pakistan at a price of Rs 10 per kilogramme, where the holy month of Ramadan has given fruits wings and inflation has made life difficult for ordinary people.

At Mustafa Hanif’s reasonably priced fruit stand at Jail Chowrangi in Karachi, where it has been open every Ramadan for more than three years, hundreds of people wait in line to purchase fruit.

Hanif, a renowned YouTuber and successful businessman, offers fruit on a first-come, first-served basis. According to him, the number of fruit bags available each day determines how many tokens are given out.

The YouTuber says that his Trust too is affected by inflation and believes that prices are about twice as high as they were a year ago. He says, “The fruit we are purchasing for Rs100,000 today was available for R60,000 to Rs65,000 last year.”