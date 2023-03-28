Tareen group back in action?

Amid fast-changing political landscape, the dissident group of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, led by Jahangir Khan Tareen, has re-energized, a private TV channel reported. The Jahangir Tareen group, as it is known, has started consultations to prepare a political strategy. A high-level consultative meeting was held in Lahore on Monday, headed by Mr Tareen himself, that discussed the current political situation of the country. The meeting was attended by Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz, Aoun Chaudhry, Nauman Langriyal, Ishaq Khakwani, Ajmal Cheema, former members of the Punjab Assembly as well as the sitting members of the National Assembly attended the meeting. Some new members of the PTI also attended the meeting. Jahangir Tareen had arranged an Iftar dinner in the honor of the group. The Tareen group has decided to play an active role in the country’s politics again. Some members suggested creating a political identity in the name of ‘Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazariati’.

The group has decision to contact more former members of the National Assembly and leaders of the PTI. The meeting was unanimous that the group will play an active role in national politics. The participants were of the view that party chief Imran Khan’s policies had destroyed the party, and a large number of party leaders expressed their intention to dissociate from Khan’s politics. Keeping an eye on the domestic politics, the Tareen group has decided to hold more meetings, sources said.