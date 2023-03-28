PTI ready for talks but govt has mala fide intentions

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday the issues relating to elections could be resolved through talks but government’s intention was not good.

Speaking to media persons outside the Islamabad High Court, Mr Qureshi said curbs on media could not hide facts. He said his party was hopeful (about elections).

“We are hopeful and constitution clearly tells when the elections will be held. The excuse which is being advanced, is a lame one,” the PTI leader said. He said the government had no resources for elections but it had funds for the PSL and for the force being deployed at the time of Imran Khan’s attendance in court.

He hoped that court would protect the constitution. “We stand by the superior judiciary. Our workers were arrested in Punjab. As many as 2,000 PTI supporters were arrested. Idol of the fear has been broken,” he maintained.

The PTI leader said his party was not avoiding negotiations but the government seemed to have a mala fide intention. On one hand, the government was talking about negotiations but, on the other, it was arresting PTI workers. He said the government and the PTI could sit together and talk about elections as the country was experiencing political instability. Mr Qureshi said Ishaq Dar’s statement in Senate had created frenzy among people.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz assailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying the latter was now talking about peace after terrorists had been found to be residing in Zaman Park. Taking to Twitter, Ms Nawaz launched a fresh salvo at the deposed premier, saying, “Now he realises that he will be dealt with an iron hand”.