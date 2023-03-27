University of London holds Alumni reception in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: University of London hosted it’s Alumni Reception in Islamabad, Pakistan which was attended by the Law Minister Senator Azam Nazir Tarrar as the Chief Guest.

Atta Tarar , Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Law, Adrian Codway, British Council Regional Director for South Asia and Professor Mary Stiasny , Pro Vice Chancellor University of London and Saad Wasim , Regional Head , South Asia for University of London, Alex Boughton, Head of Business Support Services and Holly Peterson, Head of Alumni Development also attended the Reception from the University of London.

Prominent Speakers included Zahir Riaz and Rahat Kunain, who are renowned Lawyers in Islamabad and Rahat is the Chairperson for the competition commission of Pakistan.

The Law Minister talked about the achievements of the University of London Alumni in Pakistan and how the external law programme has contributed significantly to the Legal Education in Pakistan!

The event was attended by the senior members of the Pakistan Bar Council, Haroon Rashid and Hassan Pasha, distinguished Alumni of University of London and the British Council Head for Pakistan, Chevening Head for Pakistan , Head of Telenor Pakistan , and key Employers and students of University of London.

Khadija Siddiqui, a prominent Alumni of University of London and winner of the British Council Alumni Awards also attended, and was recognized with an award at the event. She also spoke at the event.

Founder & CEO The Millennium Universal Colleges TMUC, Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, also attended the Alumni reception. TMUC is Pakistan’s one of the largest transnational education groups operating purpose-built University College Campuses across major urban cities and offering International programmes and highly reputed degrees and skills qualifications at home as TMUC is a provider of transnational education programs.

Overall it was a great event with a musical performance and networking at the end.