Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 28 March 2023 is being sold for Rs. 175111 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 204250 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.







Gold Rate In Pakistan, 28 March 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 204,250 Rs 187,228 Rs 178,719 Rs 153,188 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 175,111 Rs 160,518 Rs 153,223 Rs 131,334 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 17,511 Rs 16,052 Rs 15,322 Rs 13,133 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 496,434 Rs 455,062 Rs 434,380 Rs 372,325

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.