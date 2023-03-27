Nobody likes Maryam Nawaz’s painting, says Rabi Pirzada

Rabi Pirzada, a professional painter whose calligraphic art has placed her among some of the most prominent faces in the art circle — not to mention her long-running music career — enjoys unprecedented success as an artist for her ubiquitous assimilation of the beauty around her as she translates it into her paintings.

The 36-year-old former singer has been showcasing her painting abilities to her millions of Instagram followers, but her most recent post caused quite a commotion when she revealed how her sketch of “Maryam Nawaz,” a politician from Pakistan, had failed to sell, while any sketches of PTI leader Imran Khan were immediately purchased.

Social media users who left comments on Pirzada’s post claim that Khan is much more well-liked and popular than Maryam Nawaz in the political sphere.

Apart from the comically ironic incident, the Pyar Ki FIR actress complained “mughey in paison se ghareeb gharaano ki maddad kerni hai, ager koi interested hai to contact karein [I need the money to assist poor households, if someone is interested please contact me]”

For the unversed, Pirzada runs a foundation, Rabi Pirzada Foundation, that helps deserving people.