Parineeti Chopra reportedly to get married soon to Raghav Chadha

For the past few days, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is making headlines owing to her personal life. The actress’s love life became the talk of the town after she was spotted with AAP leader Raghav Chadha, which netizens called a ‘dinner date’.

As per the reports of TOI, the couple’s family has started doing discussions related to their marriage.

Raghav and Parineeti are tight-lipped about their relationship but the one thing that is for sure is that the two of them are friends as they studied together at the London School of Economics. The duo got along well and shared common interests, reports.

Sources also claim that the rumoured couple’s families have known each other for a while now and they will be making an official announcement soon.

TOI revealed: “There has been no formal ceremony yet, but the families are discussing it and there will be some ceremony soon. Both families are happy about the two being together, but fixing a date for any ceremony is difficult considering the two are busy with their respective schedules. The ceremony will be a small, intimate affair with close family members.”

Ever since Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been spotted together, fans are speculating if they are dating or not. Sources also learnt that they are simply good friends and not dating each other, reports Indiatoday.