Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu starrer The Crew begins shoot

The much-anticipated project The Crew starring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu have finally entered the shooting phase.

Kriti, taking it to her Instagram, shared the exciting news with her fans by posting the picture of a movie clapper that had The Crew written on it.

She captioned the post: “New beginning!!! Toooooo excited for this one! The feeling of a new story, a new character… this journey will be a memorable one! @rheakapoor @ektakapoor @rajoosworld @anujdhawan13. Butterflies dancing in my stomach. Wish me luck guys! Missing my girl gang.. @kareenakapoorkhan @tabutiful.”

Meanwhile, producer Rhea Kapoor also shared the same image and announced that the shoot has finally begun. She made the announcement on a very special day .i.e. her mother Sunita Kapoor’s birthday.

Kapoor wrote: “Is this real life? Day 1. On @kapoor.sunita birthday with my Nani’s blessings! Happy birthday mommy I couldn’t be here without you! I love you!”

Kareena also reacted to the exciting news. She wrote: “So ready my girl love youuuuuu my rheaaaaaaa.”

The story of The Crew follows three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies. Eventhough Kriti has begun with the shoot, Kareena and Tabu’s are yet to start.

Kriti was recently seen in Rohit Dhawan’s?Shehzada opposite Kartik Aaryan. Apart from The Crew, she will also be seen in Adipurush opposite Prabhas and the action film Ganapath opposite Tiger Shroff that is slated to release on October 20, 2023. The actress will also be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in an untitled film under Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films banner.