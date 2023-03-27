Prince Harry surprises a disabled veteran with his appearance on Car S.O.S

During a surprise appearance on Car SOS, the Duke of Sussex praised a disabled veteran, calling him “the definition of inspiration” and declaring that he “completely deserved” his upgraded vehicle.

Former Lance Corporal Stephan Van Niekerk, whose Jeep was restored on the National Geographic programme Car S.O.S., received a personal video greeting from Prince Harry.

The former serviceman, a native of Taunton, Somerset, enlisted in the 3rd Battalion of the Rifles at the age of 21 before being struck by an improvised explosive device seven years later.

Harry congratulated Stephan in a video message when Mr. Van Niekerk saw the vehicle restoration. I’m assuming you’re sitting in your brand-new Jeep at this point, or at least in one that appears to be brand-new.

“Well done, buddy. You deserve every bit of praise you received. There is no one I can think of who deserves this more than you”.

Prince Harry commended Stephan, saying that he is an inspiration since he is not defined by his injury, despite suffering an accident at such a young age after serving on two tours of Afghanistan. His selflessness for people and towards the community defines him.

He continued by mentioning Stephan’s wife and children and lauding them for their courage in standing by him. Other than that, ‘mate, just a tremendous congratulations’, he said after wishing him. ‘And once again, thank you so much for your assistance. I appreciate your dedication to helping people and your ongoing assistance’.

Also, Mr. Van Niekerk plans to cycle from Canada to Mexico in order to raise money for Blesma. Prince Harry wished him luck and gave him the assurance that he would do a good job, succeed in his goal, and raise a sizable sum of money.

He called Harry’s message “insane” and couldn’t believe that he was being addressed by Prince Harry himself.

On Sunday, March 26 at 7 p.m., National Geographic will broadcast this episode of Car S.O.S.