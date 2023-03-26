Sajal criticised by viewers on her dressing in latest drama

The fans adored her dramas Alif, Aangan, Yaqeen Ka Safar, Yeh Dil Mera, and Sinf E Aahan. Sajal Aly is a talented Pakistani actor. Her drama Kuch Ankahi is a hit due to her exceptional playing abilities.

Sajal Aly’s drama Kuch Ankahi has recently become the buzz of the town due to her exceptional playing abilities and lovely pairing with star Pakistani actor Bilal Abbas. Sajal Aly is portrayed in Kuch Ankahi as a modest girl Aaliya from a lowly household.

The girl is upbeat and eager to help herself and her family. In the show, Sajal Aly’s clothing appears to be current for the place and household she lives in.

The location where she lives appears to be a pure middle-class district, yet Sajal Aly’s outfit as Aaliya in the drama appears to be a bit modern. Girls in such houses wear non-revealing Shalwar Qameez.

In the most recent episode, Sajal Aly wore a Black Net Saree to Samia’s wedding, and she looked stunning, but many fans thought it was far too much for a girl like Aaliya. Fans also asked the females to wear a scarf or a dupatta with the Shalwar Qameez in a few episodes.

In one episode, Sajal Aly and the other actresses were seen without their dupattas, which the audience found offensive. She also wore a few outfits in out-of-date styles. She never wore anything that contradicted her character’s arc in earlier series, such as Yaqeen Ka Safar. Sajal was portraying an actor’s character in Alif, but her styling and wardrobe choices were proper, however in Kuch Ankahi she wore short shirts with quarter sleeves and deep necks, which are inappropriate and out of vogue.