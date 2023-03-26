Weekly inflation jumps to 46.6%

All-time high price of wheat flour pushed weekly inflation up 1.80% week-on-week and 46.65% year-on-year during the seven-day period that ended on March 23, 2023, pointing to even tougher times ahead. Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data issued on Friday attributed the surge in the sensitive price indicator (SPI) to the increase in prices of tomatoes (71.77%), wheat flour (42.32%), potatoes (11.47%), bananas (11.07%), tea (7.34%), georgette (2.11%), lawn (1.77%), long cloth (1.58%), pulse mash (1.57%), prepared tea (1.32%), and gur (1.03%).