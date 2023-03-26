Punjab interim set-up looks to be PDM’s part

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq Saturday said that caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi-led Punjab government has become part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – the 13-party ruling alliance. Addressing a press conference in JI’s headquarters in Mansoora, the JI emir invited PTI Chairman Imran Khan to visit Mansoora, saying that the recent announcements made by the caretaker government suggest that it has a long-term plan. Stressing the need for dialogue between all political parties in connection with the upcoming elections in the country, Haq advised the incumbent government and the leadership of PTI to act sensibly. The JI chief was of the view that elections should be held across the country on the same day.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s verdict on elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he maintained that it would be sedition if the order of the top court is not complied with by the government. The apex court on March 1, in a 3-2 verdict, had ordered ECP to hold elections in Punjab and KP within 90 days. He claimed that the electoral watchdog pushed the country into a “constitutional crisis”. Slamming the incumbent government over rising inflation, worsening economy and lawlessness, the JI leader said that the rulers have failed to deliver. “Mafia is behind every crisis [faced by the country],” he added. Haq also slammed the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led government for using delaying tactics in connection with the local government in Karachi. He maintained that the PPP wanted to impose a ‘jiyala’ on Karachi.