Man kills seven family members over property dispute

In a ghastly incident, a man with the help of his accomplices allegedly killed seven members of a family over a property dispute in Bari Rakh village of Pakpattan district on Saturday. At the time of Sehri, the accused, aided by his friends, broke into his brother’s house and opened fire on his mother and other relatives, resulting in their death. Additionally, a seven-year-old girl was critically injured. The accused also killed two of his brothers in the fields. As soon as the information was received, Pakpattan DPO Hasan Iqbal reached the spot and formed a team to arrest the accused. The bodies were transferred to a nearby hospital by Rescue 1122 officials. Taking notice of the murders, IG Punjab Usman Anwar directed RPO Sahiwal to submit a report on the incident and ordered DPO Pakpattan to form a special team to arrest the accused as soon as possible. He stated that the accused and his accomplices should be immediately arrested and brought to justice, adding that the accused will be punished and justice will be ensured for the families of the victims.