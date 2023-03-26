Sharjeel for commission to probe unconstitutional measures by PTI chief

Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that PTI chief and it’s accomplices were playing with integrity of Pakistan and every possible effort was being made to weaken the country . He said that late Dr. Israr Ahmed and late Abdul Sattar Edhi who known as neutral personalities had revealed the true face of Imran Khan long before he became the Prime Minister. He said that Dr. Israr Ahmed had clearly predicted Imran Khan is following the agenda of Israel and Jews. While Abdul Sattar Edhi had pointed out the conspiracies of Imran Khan, how he had came to meet him along with Hameed Gul to overthrow the government of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.The minister expressed these views while addressing the press conference in the Sindh Assembly Committee Room on Saturday. During the press conference ,the Provincial Information Minister also played video clips of Dr. Israr Ahmed , Abdul Sattar and, late Arshad Shareef about the PTI chief. He said that President Arif Alvi had taken illegal and unconstitutional actions on number of occasions , he should be impeached, but for that, numbers are needed in the assembly.

He said that why President Arif Alvi had remained silent and didn’t written letters when PTI had taken illegal and unconstitutional actions.

He said that president’s own son is heading the social media cell and is at the forefront of campaigning against the state institutions though president is the head of armed forces. He said that the President had dissolved the National Assembly on the unconstitutional ruling of the then Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly. Minister further reminded that innocent people were killed in sahiwal tragedy by the Punjab police and accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence. Full protection had been provided to CTD Punjab officials . ‘ Who was the Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Punjab at that time, why was the President’s eyes closed at that time, why didn’t talk about human right ,’ the minister said. The minister demanded that a high-level commission should be formed to probe who is supporting Imran Khan in his mission against the country. ‘ The commission should also probe those unconstitutional and illegal steps taken by PTI Chief and accomplices taken in power, ‘ the minister said. He said that Imran Khan is not making a heinous conspiracies against any person or any political party but he has waged war against the country. He urged the nation to be united for the security and stability of this country and to foil the nefarious designs of this gang.He said that insiders are being used in external conspiracies. Imran Khan is working on the agenda of Jewish lobby under a bigger game. it should be investigated thoroughly. He said that late Arshad Sharif had also raised questions on Imran Khan’s foreign funding in his program and revealed the facts of the funding PTI received from India and Israel .He said that all these things are closely interlinked. He said that they strongly condemns the statements of Zalmay Khalilzad and others and consider it interference in the affairs of Pakistan.

He said that the cat is out of the bag and foreign forces are openly supporting Imran Khan. Responding to a question, the minister said that Imran Khan had been badly exposed Infront of the public. He thought that Imran Khan has already been disqualified. Imran Khan not prepared to accept his own daughter in case under hearing in Islamabad High Court. He said that a leader of Pakistan People’s Party was disqualified on the ground that he had not declared his family member in the nomination papers.

Relief on flour and Price Control: He said that the Sindh cabinet had taken decisions to extend relief to the people in the Holy month of Ramadan, under which 135 makeshift markets have been set up in different cities across the province.He said that 7.8 million families are being provided subsidy on purchase of flour . He said that Rs. 15.6 billion being spent on it .He said that Chief Minister Sindh has ordered all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers. District administration officers , food inspectors and officers of Supply and Price Control Department are active to control the prices of commodities. He said that target subsidy on the floor is being given to lower income families and BISP and concerned bank is working on it. By this time, the data of 2.3 million people has been received while in total 7.8 million families are being given funds for the purchase of flour. He said that the process of disbursement of amount would start within a week.