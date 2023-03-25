Shahrukh goes gaga over cricketer Irfan’s son dancing to ‘Jhoome jo Pathaan’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has won the hearts of fans yet again with his adorable reaction to a video of cricketer Irfan Pathan’s son dancing to the hit song “Jhoome Jo Pathaan”.

In the heartwarming video, shared by Indian cricketer Irfan, his son can be seen getting groovy to the catchy beat of hit song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’.

The clip opens to show Irfan playing the song for his son who soon, gets up, grabs his father’s phone and then eventually put on a little jig with a bright smile on his face.

The video quickly went viral, with fans gushing over the kids’ adorable dance moves, garnering thousands of views and likes.

Sharing the video, Irfan wrote, “Please add one more cutest fan in your list”. Clearly won over by the adorable video, the clip quickly caught the attention of none other than Shah Rukh Khan himself, who couldn’t help but react to the endearing moment.

Taking to twitter, the Bollywood icon wrote, “He is more talented than you…little Pathaan”

Fans of both Shah Rukh Khan and Irfan Pathan were delighted to see the two icons interacting on social media, with many commenting on how cute the video was and how it brought a smile to their faces.

‘Pathaan, the Siddharth Anand-directorial, featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles, had its digital premiere on March 22.

The movie received overwhelming responses from fans across the globe, shattering several records.

After reigning over the box office for over 50 weeks, the action flick was released on an OTT platform Prime in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.