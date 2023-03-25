Mila Kunis calls out Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon over awkward red carpet pics

Mila Kunis isn’t telling big little lies when it comes to these photos. Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon, who have been attending events together to promote their upcoming romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, have received flak from social media users who think they look so uncomfortable together on the red carpet.

Turns out, Mila shares that belief-and she was sure to let her husband and Reese know. “She even emailed us last night,” Reese said of Mila during a Feb. 6 interview on Today with Hoda & Jenna. “She goes, ‘You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.'” But rest assured, there’s actually no tension between Reese and Ashton. In fact, The Morning Show actress, who is friends with Mila, shared a glimpse into her off-screen bond with the That ’70s Show actor. “It was just fun to get to know her significant other ’cause I’ve loved her for so long,” Reese explained. “He’s so professional. He’s the funniest guy. I mean, such a goofball. We had so much fun, and every time he’d wear a funny outfit, I’d text Mila. I’d be like, ‘What is he wearing?'” As for what their upcoming film is about? Well, Reese and Ashton play exes-turned-best friends named Debbie and Peter, who live opposite lives on opposite coasts. They decide to switch lives for a week, which may or not may not lead to a rekindled romance between them. While Reese had nothing but great things to say about Ashton, the Two and a Half Men actor shared similar praise for his co-star back in December. “We just had fun,” Ashton told People at the time. “I can talk to Reese about anything-acting, business, kids, media, football. She’s always game.”