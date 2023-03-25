Seafood export increases 12% in eight months

Fish and fish preparation exports from the country during 8 months of the current financial year grew by 12.09 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-February 2022-23 about 126,270 metric tons of fish and fish products valuing $300.180 million exported as compared to the exports of 100,154 metric tons worth $267.811 million of same period last year. Meanwhile, meat and meat products exports from the country during the period under review registered 16.78 per cent growth as 57,855 metric tons of meat and meat production valuing $256.971 million exported as against the exports of 50,011 metric tons valuing $220.045 million of same period last year. On month on monthly basis, the exports of fish and fish preparations grew by 5.79 per cent in February, 2023 as compared to the same month of last year as 18,548 metric tons of fish and fish preparation valuing $38.326 million exported as compared to the exports of 14,324 metric tons worth $36.227 million of same month of last year. In the month of February 2023 about 7,330 metric tons of meat and meat production valuing $29.241 million exported as compared to the exports of 6,246 metric tons worth $28.088 million of same period last year.

It is worth mentioning here that food group exports from the country during the last 08 months of the current financial year decreased by 6.08 per cent as compared the exports of the same period last year.

During the period from July-February, 2022-23, food commodities valuing $3.226 billion exported as compared to the exports of $3.434 billion of same period last year.

However, food imports into the country during the last 08 months of the current financial year grew by 3.98 per cent as the country spent $6.687 billion on the imports of different food products to fulfill local requirements as against the imports of $6.431 billion of same period of last year.