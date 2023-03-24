L’Oréal Professionnel Institute of Pakistan welcomes its first batch

L’Oréal Pakistan has taken a significant step towards empowering women in Pakistan with the launch of L’Oréal Professionnel Institute of Pakistan [LPIP]. The institute, which was officially launched in Karachi, aims to unlock the potential of aspiring hair-stylists in Pakistan and provide them with affordable, certified training opportunities to achieve financial independence. Consul General of France for Karachi, Monsieur Alexis Chahtahtinsky, was the guest of honor at the event.

L’Oréal Pakistan has partnered with CIRCLE, a women-led not-for-profit tech startup, to identify underprivileged women who have the passion but lack resources and direction to pursue their career in hairdressing. The first batch of 12 aspiring hair-stylists has been shortlisted, with six students receiving 100% scholarships, fully funded by L’Oréal Pakistan in partnership with CIRCLE. The launch event, held in Movenpick Hotel Karachi, highlighted the need for such initiatives in Pakistan’s economic and social ecosystem. It celebrated the L’Oréal Professionnel Institute of Pakistan [LPIP] vision and mission and recognized the team’s commitment to the cause, which led to L’Oréal Pakistan being awarded the Global GEEIS-SDGs Trophy for Gender Equality by the Arborus Endowment Fund for the platform, “LPRO Empowering The Salon Community” at the Europa Experience in Paris.

The event featured an introduction to the L’Oréal Professionnel Institute of Pakistan where The Country Managing Director of L’Oréal Pakistan, Qawi Naseer, also addressed the audience, along with General Manager Professional Products Division at L’Oréal Pakistan, Hassan Murad Khan, CIRCLE Founder Sadaffe Abid, stylist, and long-term L’Oréal Partner Nabila Maqsood, followed by a keynote address by Consul General of France for Karachi, Monsieur Alexis Chahtahtinsky. The event also featured a presentation on State Bank of Pakistan’s various initiatives for women by Ms. Faiqa Naseem, Deputy Director at Agricultural Credit and Financial Inclusion Department, State Bank of Pakistan. Various partner salons, along with the 12 students from the first batch, were also in attendance. Consul General of France for Karachi, Monsieur Alexis Chahtahtinsky said, “It is heartening to see a global beauty leader, such as L’Oréal, make efforts to empower women in Pakistan through initiatives such as L’Oréal Professionnel Institute of Pakistan. This is a great example of how businesses can contribute to society while creating opportunities for people to achieve their potential.”

Speaking at the event, Qawi Naseer, Country Managing Director of L’Oréal Pakistan, said, “At L’Oréal Pakistan, we are committed to empowering women to become financially independent and play a meaningful role in the economy. We firmly believe that this is crucial to building a sustainable future that values diversity and promotes equality. Through our L’Oréal Professionnel Institute of Pakistan [LPIP] initiative, we are taking concrete steps to turn this vision into reality by providing women with a platform to pursue their goals and achieve financial autonomy.”

CIRCLE founder and CEO Sadaffe Abid said, “I am excited to deepen CIRCLE’s partnership with LOREAL Pakistan for the common goal of women’s economic empowerment. When women grow, families thrive. Businesses must invest in women and girls. This impactful programme will deliver dividends and create Pakistani role models in beauty and tech.” Long-term L’Oréal Partner and iconic stylist Nabila Maqsood shared her inspiring journey and commented on the program, “Almost 35 years ago, I kickstarted my career journey by enrolling at a reputed Institute in London. I arranged the fee for it by selling off the Jewelry I received for my dowry. L’Oréal Pakistan is providing a platform for ambitious women through the launch of L’Oréal Professionnel Institute of Pakistan. If you dream of becoming a top stylist like me, then this is the platform for you.”

Faiqa Naseem, Deputy Director at Agricultural Credit and Financial Inclusion Department, State Bank of Pakistan, said, “Empowering women financially is not just a moral obligation, but an economic imperative. When women are financially independent, they can contribute to their families and communities, driving economic growth and improving social outcomes. The State Bank of Pakistan is committed to promoting financial inclusion and gender equality, and we support initiatives like L’Oréal Professionnel Institute of Pakistan [LPIP] that help women fulfil their passions.” L’Oréal Professionnel Institute of Pakistan will offer six months of a focused curriculum that covers hairdressing and inculcates business acumen, along with on-ground practical training through internships. In addition to this, the company will also be facilitating job placements for all successful graduates and providing them with an opportunity to be recruited by Salon Expert salons.