Punjab announces new school timings for Ramadan 2023

LAHORE – The Education department in Punjab has announced the new timings for all the educational institutions for Ramadan 2023.

According to a notification, all government and private schools in the region will commence classes at 7:30 am till 12pm from Monday to Thursday. On Friday, the schools will open at 7:30 am till 11:30 am.

Meanwhile, double-shift schools will start at 7:15am and 12:30pm and close at 12:15pm and 4:30pm, respectively.

Meanwhile, the federal government has issued new timings for public offices during the holy month.

Establishment Division notified that all offices coming under the federal government would operate from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm from Monday to Thursday. On Friday, the office will continue from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm.