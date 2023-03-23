Mahaa Ashraf dedicated to promoting and showcasing works of artists

Meet Mahaa Ashraf, a talented individual who wears many hats in the world of art and marketing. As an art curator and visual artist, Mahaa is dedicated to promoting and showcasing the works of other artists, while also creating her own pieces that explore various themes and concepts.

In addition to her creative pursuits, Mahaa is also a digital content marketer, using her skills and expertise to help businesses and organisations effectively communicate their brand messages and engage with their audiences through various digital channels. With a passion for both the arts and marketing, Mahaa brings a unique perspective to her work, constantly seeking new and innovative ways to connect with people and create meaningful experiences. Whether she’s curating an exhibition, designing a piece of art, or developing a digital marketing campaign, Mahaa always puts her creativity and expertise to work, producing exceptional results that inspire and captivate.

Mahaa Ashraf says she has always been inspired by the power of art to express emotions, explore ideas and connect people. As an artist, she is able to express herself and create new works that reflect her unique style and perspective. For her, creating art is a way to communicate with others and to convey her feelings and ideas visually.

“As a curator, I am able to share my love of art with others by showcasing the work of other talented artists and organising exhibitions that promote cultural exchange and dialogue. I see my role as a curator as a way to bring people together and to encourage them to think about the world in new and different ways. Through my work as both an artist and a curator, I have been able to connect with people from all walks of life and to share my passion for art with others. I believe that art has the power to inspire, to heal, and to bring people together, and I am dedicated to using my skills and talents to make a positive impact on the world,” she says

When it comes to her artwork, she is particularly drawn to exploring themes related to identity, culture and the human experience. She believes that art has the power to communicate important ideas and to provide a lens through which we can view the world in new and different ways.

One concept that she often explores in her artwork is the idea of surveying and portraying society through her art.

“I am interested in using my artwork to shed light on the issues and challenges facing our communities and to create a dialogue around these important topics. Through my use of vibrant colours and bold textures, I aim to create artwork that is both visually striking and thought-provoking. Furthermore, when I’m curating exhibitions, I try to curate on issues and let me my artists showcase topics through colours. Overall, whether I am creating artwork or curating exhibitions, my goal is to use the power of art to promote understanding, dialogue, and cultural exchange,” she adds.

“It can be challenging at times, but I find that my work in marketing actually complements my artistic endeavours. Both require a creative mindset and a willingness to think outside the box,” she says.

Ashraf believes that passion, perseverance and a willingness to take risks are all crucial for success in the art world. It’s important to stay true to your vision and to never give up on your dreams.

“When curating an exhibition, I try to create a cohesive theme or narrative that ties all the works together. I also strive to create an engaging and immersive experience for the viewer. Furthermore, I prefer curating young artists more so, they can explore and feel more appreciated,” she maintains.

One of the most memorable projects she has worked on was an exhibition showcasing Pakistani artists in collaboration with World Art Dubai 2023 and Cross Art Dubai.

“It was an incredible opportunity to showcase the vibrant and diverse art scene in Pakistan,” she recalls.

Digital marketing plays an increasingly important role in the art world today, as it allows artists and curators to reach a wider audience and connect with people from all over the world.

“I personally, think you should definitely create your presence on social platforms as it will give your work more exposure and wider audience,” Ashraf adds. “I attend art fairs, exhibitions and events as much as well as follow various art blogs and social media accounts to stay up-to-date with the latest trends and developments in the art world. I got into digital marketing after realizing that it was an important aspect of promoting my own artwork and the work of other artists. Balancing my marketing work with my creative pursuits can be challenging, but I find that setting clear priorities and time management is key,” the young artist says. Ashraf is currently working on a few upcoming exhibitions that she’s very excited about, including a collaboration with a Paris-based gallery to showcase the work of Pakistani and French artists.