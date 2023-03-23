Bagnaia ready to start fast as healthy Marquez frets

PARIS: Even before the MotoGP season opens in Portugal on Sunday, defending world champion Francesco Bagnaia appears to hold pole position. Six-time champion Marc Marquez might be back to full fitness, as his Honda team insist, but pre-season testing suggested Bagnaia is again the fastest rider on the fastest bike and is poised to continue the domination he established late last season. Bagnaia was fastest in the last pre-season tests in Portimao in March on the track where the season starts.

“I’m very happy,” Bagnaia said after smashing the track record. “We are ready at 100 percent for first race.” The Italian failed to finish five races last season and at the halfway point, after crashing on lap three in Germany, trailed the 2021 champion Fabio Quartararo by 91 points. Bagnaia accelerated through the field on his Ducati, winning the next four races. He crashed again in Japan, but also collected another win and three podium finishes in the last six races. Quartararo’s Yamaha could not keep up.

Former team-mate Jack Miller, now at KTM, was impressed by the impact of the first title on Bagnaia. “This year he seems more of a changed man, a confident man, and he’s riding pretty impressive,” said the Australian. In the final testing, only Quartararo, who found some pace on the last day and was third quickest, broke Ducati’s domination of the top eight. Bagnaia acknowledged teams did not show all their cards in testing but said: “It looks like we have more advantage than last year.” Ducati’s edge suggests Bagnaia’s main rival may come from across his own garage. Fellow Italian Enea Bastianini, who finished third last season for Ducati’s satellite team Gresini, has moved up to the factory team.

The pair traded barbs last season, but this winter gave a jokey joint interview to the MotoGP website. “Like he said last year, he’s a bastard!” Bagnaia said. “Because he pushes like a bastard. “The battle between us will be intense, but we have to be intelligent and respectful to have a good relationship.” Bastianini said he would not back down. “The big difference is Pecco is MotoGP world champion and me, no!,” he said. “He’s the fastest rider in the world. It is a pleasure to battle, to fight with him this year, and to try to win.”