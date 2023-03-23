Imran Khan fears Murtaza Bhutto-type assassination

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has claimed that he could be assassinated in a day or two in the same fashion as former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s son Murtaza Bhutto was. Addressing the nation virtually, Imran claimed the PDM government is planning to kill him at his residence like Murtaza Bhutto through a police operation. Imran accused the ruling coalition of trying to oust his PTI party from the elections. He alleged that the government attacked his residence as if a terrorist was hiding there. He further claimed that his party workers were separated from the rally and were being arrested while the police pelted stones from the roof outside the court during his appearance at the Islamabad Judicial complex last week. He also claimed that he was mentally prepared to be arrested at the judicial complex. Imran also stated that he received information from the police that unknown persons wearing the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) uniform were planning to kill him. He accused the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab of being involved in the plan and stated that there is another plan in place that is orchestrated by IGP Punjab, IGP Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and their handlers.

According to him, they may conduct another operation in Zaman Park in the evening or tomorrow. The PTI chief also claimed that two squads have been formed by IGP Punjab and IG Islamabad who will mingle with the PTI workers and fire at the policemen, as a result of which four or five policemen will be killed. In response, there will be firing by the police and the blood of the PTI workers will be shed like the Model Town tragedy. He further stated that the policemen will then reach his house, and he will be killed like Murtaza Bhutto.

Imran appealed to his workers not to get provoked by anyone’s words and not to respond even if a new warrant is issued against him. He asked party workers to allow police team to enter his home if they arrive with a new arrest warrant against him.

“I am ready to court my arrest, but I will not let my people die. I am not concerned by my possible arrest but I am concerned about my workers. The judiciary should protect our rights.” Imran Khan also announced holding a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on Saturday night. He furthered that if the incumbent rulers continue to stay at the helm, then masses will have no future in this country. The money they [PDM leaders] have stashed abroad is more than the money they are asking from the IMF, he added.