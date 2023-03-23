Another cleric gunned down in Karachi

Another religious leader has been gunned down in Karachi, marking the second targeted killing in two days. Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat’s Maulana Salim Khatri was shot dead on Wednesday in the city’s New Karachi area.

The 58-year-old was sitting at a pan shop near his house when four armed suspects on two motorcycles shot and killed him near the Bilal Colony police station in the area’s Sector 5-E. According to the acting superintendent of police for New Karachi, Kunwar Asif, they received information about the incident at 2:55pm and Khatri was pronounced dead at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was taken after the shooting. The victim was shot five times, with seven shells of 9mm pistols found at the crime scene. Police are currently getting CCTV footage from the area to identify the attackers. The incident took place just a day after another leader associated with the Sunni Ulema Council was gunned down near his residence while returning from morning prayer. The two incidents appear to be targeted killings and police are investigating if there are any links between the cases.