Court awards death sentence, Rs 1.5m fine to accused in Nasir’s murder case

The District Criminal Court announced verdict in Nasir murder case awarding death sentence and imposing 1.5 million fine to Hamyun Latif which was reserved on Saturday following months of hearings. Hamayun Latif, his father Muhammad Latif, mother Ayesha Begum were present in the court when the verdict was announced.

According to the court’s short order, a copy of which is available with the Daily Times, Hamayoon Latif has been sentenced to death under Section 302(b) (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The court also ordered Hamayoon Latif to pay Rs 1.5 million to Nasar Farooq’s legal heir. In case of non-payment, the amount would be realized as arrears of land revenue and in case of non-realization, he would have to undergo six months simple imprisonment.

Nasir Farooq, 32, was shot dead in a broad day light at Mang Bazar Chowk on 21 June 2019. A first information report (FIR) was registered the same day against Hamayoon Latif – the primary accused who was arrested under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of the victim’s father, Commander Muhammad Farooq.

‘Exemplary punishment is victory for justice,’ says Nasar’s father. Nasir’s father Commander Farooq hailed the court’s verdict and thanked the media for keeping the matter “alive”. “An exemplary punishment has been given to the primary accused,” he said while speaking to the media outside the court. He termed the verdict as a “victory” for the court and justice. “Everyone was praying [for justice]. An entire people of Mong Sudhnoti were with us,” he added. Ahead of the verdict today, Kala Latif was brought to the court.

After the court marked the attendance of, the judge ordered for the courtroom to be emptied, saying he needed to speak to the defendant. The accused Hamayoon Latif , was later sent back from the court once the judge was done with him.