PTCL celebrates Women’s Day with a pledge to embrace equity

Pakistan’s largest integrated ICT provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G) celebrated International Women’s Day 2023 at its Islamabad Headquarters. Saadia Khan, Ex-Commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) graced the event as a chief guest while prominent Jordanian molecular biologist, Dr. Rana Dajani also joined the event remotely.

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is ‘DigitAll Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality’, which emphasizes the role of technology in empowering women and promoting gender equality. PTCL Group realizes that bringing women into technology results in more creative solutions and has greater potential for innovations that meet women’s needs and promote gender equality. Therefore, it is committed to leveraging its technological expertise to create opportunities for women and provide a more inclusive workplace where women can thrive and excel.

The event showcased PTCL Group’s commitment to gender equality and women empowerment through its various gender-focused initiatives. Sharing his thoughts, President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone, Hatem Bamatraf said, “As we join the world in commemorating International Women’s Day, we reaffirm our steadfastness in embracing equity in all aspects of our organization. At PTCL Group diversity and inclusion remain the key drivers of innovation, success, and progress across all our operating companies, PTCL, Ufone & Ubank. Therefore, we remain dedicated to create a workplace where all our team members regardless of their gender, feel valued, respected, and empowered to reach their full potential. Our D&I-focused initiatives break down gender-related barriers to help women co-workers/team members to concentrate solely on their personal and professional growth and gratification.”

Employees pledged to embrace equity during the event by sharing their pledges on the pledge wall. The event was followed by Hi-Tea hosted by Pink Club, an exclusive all-female club at the organization. Employees also participated in the campaign “The woman in your life,” where they enthusiastically shared personal stories about the women who helped shape their lives and guided them to personal and professional success and gratification.

The event also saw the launch of the DIGIHER Hackathon, an initiative to give talented women the opportunity in the technology field to create usable solutions with a specific outcome in mind. This will include analyzing case studies, collecting extensive data, assessing possibilities, and proposing solutions for business-critical technology-related problems. The event concluded with a surprise performance by Nimra Rafiq who has previously released a couple of hit singles. The audience thoroughly enjoyed her power-packed performance.

International Women’s Day celebrations are an annual affair at PTCL and Ufone 4G which provide the group with the opportunity to reaffirm its pledge to diversity and inclusion. The Group remains committed to its goal of creating an inclusive workplace that values diversity and promotes equity, to set the right precedent for society.