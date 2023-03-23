IG Punjab awards gold medals to families of martyrs

Gold medals were given to the families of martyrs Inspector Imran Abbas, Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the sacred duty of protecting the lives and property of the citizens and Ghazis who were injured and disabled during encounters with anti-social elements are the pride of Department, who are being honored through gold and silver medals in recognition of their unparalleled services. IG Punjab said that no medal or honor can match the spirit of service and unparalleled sacrifices of the brave personnel and department will leave no stone unturned in honoring our brave sons and the best welfare of their families. Dr. Usman Anwar said that MoUs have been signed with higher educational institutions for the best education and training of martyrs’ children, while at the same time steps have been taken for the best welfare of Ghazis and serving employees. IG Punjab gave gold medals to the families of 10 martyrs, silver medals to 10 Ghazis and documents of new homes to the families of two martyrs in a ceremony held at the Central Police Office. Rawalpindi Police Inspector Imran Abbas Shaheed, Constable Muhammad Saddam Hussain, Head Constable Asif Iqbal, Constable Muhammad Saeed, Head Constable Muhammad Saeed, Constable Sajid Ali, Constable Waqas Ali, Constable Moazzam Ali, Constable Umair Ghani, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Rafiq Bhatti and Muhammad Atique’s family members were given gold medals. Similarly, brave Ghazis who were injured encounters with criminals, Constable Muhammad Qasim, Head Constable Irfan Mehmood, Sub Inspector Muhammad Amin, Sub Inspector Muhammad Asim, ASI Karamat Ali, Constable Abid Hussain, ASI Muzaffar Iqbal, Constable Zaheer Hussain, Constable Abu Bakar and Constable Ahmad Iqbal were given silver medals. The family members of Head Constable Muhammad Ayub and Constable Muhammad Afzal were given new house papers under Shaheed quota.

In addition, IG Punjab organized a special ceremony in honor of the officers and personnel who performed exceptionally during the duty, in which 21 officers and personnel of CIA Lahore were given about 21 lakh rupees in cash and certificates of appreciation. These officers and personnel not only arrested dangerous robbers and dacoits after the encounter, but also recovered heavy stolen property. CIA Police Inspector Rashid Amin, Inspector Imran Yusuf were awarded one lakh each and certificates of appreciation. Whereas, Sub Inspector Hafiz Mubashir was given 75,000, ASI Muhammad Rashid and ASI Mushtaq Ahmed were given 50,000 each. Head Constable Nazish Hussain was given 40,000 and Constable Sabir Ali was awarded 25,000 along with CC1 certificates. Inspectors Muhammad Ali Butt and Maqsood Hayat were awarded one lac rupees each. Similarly, ASI Muhammad Asif was given 50,000, Head Constable Khurram Shahzad was given 40,000, Constable Qaiser Abbas and Constable Khawar Hussain were given 25,000 each along with commendation certificates. Inspector Farooq Asghar was given one lac rupees, Sub Inspectors Amanat Ali and Amir Hussain were given 75,000 each. Head Constables Tasawwur Hussain, Muhammad Rizwan were awarded 40,000 each. Constables Muhammad Asad, Muhammad Ashraf and Azad Ali were given 25,000 rupees each along with commendation certificates. IG Punjab said that the bravery and eternal sacrifices of the martyrs and ghazis of the Punjab Police will never be forgotten and police officers and personnel who stopped hands of the oppressors and protected the life and property of the citizens will continue to be encouraged at all levels.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the real formula of crime control is to get the anti-social elements and accused punished by the courts, so the investigation officers in all the districts of the province should work hard, use modern scientific methods and their skills in order to bring habitual and professional criminals especially those wanted in serious crimes behind the bars as soon as possible. Whereas, focus should be kept upon arrest of proclaimed offenders inside country and abroad.

On the orders of IG Punjab, along with timely registration of cases, police teams are working day and night across the province to bring the investigation of serious cases to a logical conclusion at the earliest with modern scientific methods of investigation. The monitoring teams of Investigation Wing Punjab under the supervision of Additional IG Investigation Sultan Chaudhry have submitted challans to the courts while completing the investigation of 43 serious crime cases. These 43 cases include dacoity murder, kidnapping for ransom, gang rape, rape of children and women, blind murder and other hienous cases. According to the details in Lahore, Gujranwala and Sheikhupura, challans of 07 cases of dacoity and robbery, 17 cases of gang rape and abuse of children and women, 02 cases of child abduction, 4 cases of double and triple murder, 2 cases of kidnapping for ransom and 6 cases of blind murder, 2 cases of murder during dacoity, 2 cases of rape during dacoity and 01 case of acid attack were submitted to the courts. The police teams arrested 85 dangerous criminals in these cases, while 25 were declared proclaimed offenders by the courts. Similarly, gold ornaments and cash worth about three crore rupees were recovered from possession of accused. IG Punjab commended the monitoring teams for completing the investigation of serious cases with effective follow-up and submitting challan and said that the investigating officers should complete the trial as soon as possible while maintaining close contact with the Prosecution Department. IG Punjab directed Additional IG Investigation to ensure monitoring of the investigation of the most serious cases at the Investigation Headquarters.

Moreover, on the direction of IG Punjab, the series of arrests of absconding proclaimed offenders abroad wanted in serious crimes is also continuing and since January 24, Punjab Police has arrested 15 dangerous proclaimed offenders who had fled abroad and brought them back to Pakistan. The team of CIA Gujranwala has brought Nasrullah, a dangerous proclaimed offender wanted in serious crimes, from South Africa to the country. The accused was wanted by the police in four cases under the murder, attempted murder, extortion and terrorism act.